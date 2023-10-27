Delighted Ellis issues crucial update on Banyana big guns

Ellis is happy to have some of the key players available for the crucial Olympics qualifier following a 1-all draw against DR Congo away from home.A crippled Banyana faced the Congolese in Kinshasa on Wednesday this week and Ellis says some of her key players are now available for the match.

The South African national women’s side will now face Congo at Orlando Stadium next week as they look to secure a spot at the global showpiece.The reigning African champions fought hard for a draw away from home as they rallied to find the back of the net through Thembi Kgatlana.According to Ellis’ update, the likes of midfielder Linda Motlhalo and striker Jermaine Seoposenwe are expected to be available for the return leg at home.

The Banyana duo missed the first leg owing to late arrivals from their respective clubs and will be available for Monday’s clash at Orlando Stadium. “We have Jermaine, we have Linda, we have Faith . Unfortunately, Linda came after our last training session , and I had to take care of her wellbeing to make sure, if I do play her then she’s not in with a chance of picking up a major injury,” confirmed Ellis per“So, I had to make she has enough rest, and we now have her back. We’ve also brought in Selana, who had visa issues before we left, so we’re a little bit stronger, especially in attack – so that augurs well for us. headtopics.com

“Back on the grass turf is good, we had one training session on the turf and I don’t think that was enough – it’s very difficult to play on turf because the ball bounces differently,” she adds.“Being back on the grass will really help us, but I think it will be the same for them as well. We just have to adapt really quickly and make sure we get the early goal and then dictate matters from there.”

