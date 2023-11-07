Delayed NSFAS payments finally deposited for Stellenbosch University students

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries at Stellenbosch University breathed a sigh of relief when their monthly allowances were deposited on Monday, after more than a week of delays. Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the institution became aware of the delayed payments last week after beneficiaries reported it.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: 'Misdirection and judicial failure' High Court overturns NSFAS 'thief' Sibongile Mani's jail term'Misdirection and judicial failure' High Court overturns NSFAS 'thief' Sibongile Mani's jail term

Source: News24 | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: WSU student Sibongile Mani who splurged R800k Nsfas funds dodges jail timeWSU student Sibongile Mani who splurged R800k Nsfas funds dodges jail time

Source: City_Press | Read more »

THESANEWS: NSFAS Multimillionaire Sibongile Mani evades jail timeSibongile Mani has regained her freedom, after her five year sentence for theft of NSFAS funds is overturned.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: UL SRC slams NSFAS for not treating late payments with urgencyClose to 100,000 students from five universities across the country have been affected by the delay. Limpopo University's SRC is currently providing food packs to the affected students, as there is no indication of when payments will be made.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: NSFAS Blames Universities for Failing to Pay Students' AllowancesNearly 100,000 students have not yet received their November allowances, according to the State's National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), since their schools have not yet submitted the necessary paperwork, Sunday Times reports.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: No jail time for Nsfas thief Sibongile Mani, court rulesMani made headlines after going on a spending spree following an error made by NSFAS in 2017. She was found guilty of theft

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »