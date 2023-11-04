Defender Katlego Maphathe to take Richards Bay to PSL DRC after failing to settle

Defender Katlego Maphathe is set to take Richards Bay to PSL DRC after failing to settle after he departed from the club this week. The 30-year-old defender met with the Natal Rich Boyz yesterday to finalize a settlement but could not agree on figures. According to a source to Katlego Maphathe, the player is now contemplating approaching the PSL DRC with the hope of getting payment from the club after terminating his contract this week. “The boy is still here in Richards Bay.

He was supposed to go home this week but couldn’t because they failed to settle. “The issue now is with the figures. The club is offering him less than expected. He has already approached lawyers with the hope of getting help. Richards Bay is reported ready to offload the other two players in a bid to cut down their budget

