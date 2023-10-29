Defend Our Democracy calls for end to Gaza bombardment as protests continue

elieve that the first step to a just peace and negotiated settlement for both Palestinians and Israelis is an end to Israel's apartheid policies, occupation and settler colonialism," the organisation said.Civil society group Defend Our Democracy called for the immediate end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas as the aerial bombardment of occupied Gaza continues.
By Sunday afternoon, the total death toll in Gaza had risen to 8 005 people, according to a statement released by the health ministry in Gaza. Another said:"The South African government must ask for cessation of the attacks of ordinary people by the Zionist regime and also to open up the borders to allow humanitarian aid."On Sunday, protesters headed to Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town where roses, with attached messages, were displayed in memory of children killed in the Gaza Strip.
For the past days and weeks, the marches have persisted. Recently, a large number of pro-Palestine people from Johannesburg protested outside the US Consulate in Sandton.We lend our voice to that of the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, calling for humanitarian aid – food, water, medicine and fuel – to be allowed into the Gaza Strip immediately and on the scale that is required. headtopics.com
"As it stands, 7 000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's aerial bombing of the Gaza Strip and in recent raids in the West Bank. Of this disturbing number, some 2 900 are children!"