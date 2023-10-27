Defence expected to scrutinise Raphadu's testimony in Meyiwa trial - SABC News

A view inside the North Gauteng High Court where the Senzo Meyiwa trial is taking place in this image captured on 23 October 2023.Raphadu is the police officer who recorded the confession statement of one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi.Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu reiterated his claim that Ntanzi was tortured, and he signed the alleged confession under duress. “He never made such as statement. The statement came with Brigadier (Bongani) Gininda and he was ordered to sign the statement. This means that he did not make a statement and he was not freely and voluntarily pending the signature on the statement…he did all this freely and voluntarily my lord.

During a scuffle that ensued, a shot went off and Meyiwa was shot in the chest and succumbed to his injuries.

