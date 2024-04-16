Defamation Case Dismissed Against Mr Gay World Winner

Attempts by the pageant organisers of Mr Gay World to sue and interdict the 2021 winner of the competition, Louw Breytenbach , from speaking out about his short stint as Mr Gay World 2021 were thrown out of court.
Gay World Events Ltd, together with the Gay World Foundation, John-Louis O'Neil and Johann Dion van Niekerk, approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeking an order that would gag Breytenbach and his publicist, Gavin Prins, from making negative public statements or remarks about the pageant.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.
