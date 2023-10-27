Deep learning robot turns the tide on coral reef decline

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) Autonomous Robotics and Perception Laboratory (WARPLab) and MIT are developing a robot for studying coral reefs and their ecosystems.

The AUV, dubbed CUREE (Curious Underwater Robot for Ecosystem Exploration), gathers visual, audio, and other environmental data alongside divers to help understand the human impact on reefs and the sea life around them. The robot runs an expanding collection of Nvidia Jetson-enabled edge AI to build 3D models of reefs and to track creatures and plant life. It also runs models to navigate and collect data autonomously.

A team from WARPLab recently published a research paper on undersea vision correction that helps mitigate these problems and supports the work of CUREE. The paper describes a model, called DeepSeeColour, that uses a sequence of two convolutional neural networks to reduce backscatter and correct colours in real time on the Nvidia Jetson Orin NX while undersea. headtopics.com

To use the hydrophones for audio data collection, CUREE needs to drift with its motor off so that there’s no interference with the audio. “The problem is that, underwater, the snapping shrimps are loud,” said Girdhar. On land, this classic dilemma of how to separate sounds from background noises is known as the cocktail party problem. “If only we could figure out an algorithm to remove the effects of sounds of snapping shrimps from audio, but at the moment we don’t have a good solution,” he says.

CUREE typically operates for as long as two hours on a charge, depending on the reef mission and the observation requirements, says Girdhar, who goes on the dive missions in St John in the US Virgin Islands. headtopics.com

