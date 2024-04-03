Decrease in Year-on-Year Inflation on Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa

Following a three-month increasing trend at the end of 2023, year-on-year inflation on food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) has decreased quite sharply – from 9.0% in November 2023 to 6.1% in February 2024. These levels are in line with rates last seen in March/April 2022, showing that South Africa has effectively come ‘over the hill’ of extreme food inflation seen over the past two years.

Despite this relief, however, the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) says the rising headline (CPI) inflation since December 2023 is keeping households under some pricing pressure. Commenting on the inflation figures for February 2024, published in the later weeks of March, the BFAP noted a small decrease in its “thrifty” food basket price, down 0.1% from last month, and up only 4.5% from last year. This is lower than the headline inflation figure for the month (5.6%) recorded by Stats SA for the mont

