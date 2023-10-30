Decommissioning delays: Why Eskom's power plants could kill nearly 100 000 people

Komati power station's last unit was decommissioned in 2022, and researchers estimate it has helped avoid hundreds of air pollution-related deaths.With delayed decommissioning, Eskom's power plants would be responsible for a projected 92 000 deaths over their remaining lifetime, new research shows.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) on Tuesday published its latest report on the health impacts of delaying power plant decommissioning in South Africa. CREA is an independent research group founded in Helsinki, Finland. from 2025 until the dates they are due to be shut. This study assumes that the decommissioning schedule in Eskom's Emission Reduction Plan (ERP) of 2022 will be followed.

