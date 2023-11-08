Decline in US Sustainability-Linked Loans Reflects Tense Political Environment

The $1.5 trillion market for sustainability-linked loans has seen a slowdown in volumes this year, especially in the US where new loans are down 80% from a year earlier. Borrowers in the US face reputational risks and a tense political environment. Sustainability-linked loans have become the world's largest ESG debt market after green bonds.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆75. dailymaverick »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
SATODAYNEWS: FOOD SECURITY AND SUSTAINABILITYSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Bonitas balancing increases with value and sustainabilityAfrica's Best Read
Source: mailandguardian | Read more »
SATODAYNEWS: AECOM to showcase its ESG legacy on World Environment DaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
MONEYWEB: Banks in EU get world’s first ESG rewrite of capital rulesThe environment, social and governance (ESG) space is 'changing the risk profile for the banking sector'.
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
CAPETOWNETC: Mothercity Liquor celebrates sustainability efforts of wine brandsIn an era marked by growing environmental awareness and a collective commitment to a sustainable future, wine brands are stepping up their game.
Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »
NEWS24: Two South Africans among 188 women heading to Antarctica for environmental sustainability programmeTwo South Africans among 188 women heading to Antarctica for environmental sustainability programme
Source: News24 | Read more »