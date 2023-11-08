HEAD TOPICS

Decline in US Sustainability-Linked Loans Reflects Tense Political Environment

The $1.5 trillion market for sustainability-linked loans, in which borrowing is tied to environmental, social or governance goals, has seen an overall slowdown in volumes this year as both interest rates and fears rise. But nowhere has the decline been as precipitous as in the US, where the number of new sustainability-linked loans is down 80% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That slump reflects the uniquely tense political environment that borrowers in the US have to navigate, according to Jacomijn Vels, the global head of sustainable finance at ING Groep NV, the first bank to arrange a sustainability-linked loan back in 2017. In the US, not only does a borrower have to manage the reputational risk that always comes with an ESG product, but “you also have to manage your reputation toward the

Sustainability-Linked Loans, US, Political Environment, ESG, Green Bonds

The $1.5 trillion market for sustainability-linked loans has seen a slowdown in volumes this year, especially in the US where new loans are down 80% from a year earlier. Borrowers in the US face reputational risks and a tense political environment. Sustainability-linked loans have become the world's largest ESG debt market after green bonds.

