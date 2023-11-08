Decline in US Sustainability-Linked Loans Reflects Tense Political Environment

The $1.5 trillion market for sustainability-linked loans has seen a slowdown in volumes this year, especially in the US where new loans are down 80% from a year earlier. Borrowers in the US face reputational risks and a tense political environment. Sustainability-linked loans have become the world's largest ESG debt market after green bonds.





🏆75. dailymaverick » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: FOOD SECURITY AND SUSTAINABILITYSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Bonitas balancing increases with value and sustainabilityAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: AECOM to showcase its ESG legacy on World Environment DaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Banks in EU get world’s first ESG rewrite of capital rulesThe environment, social and governance (ESG) space is 'changing the risk profile for the banking sector'.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: Mothercity Liquor celebrates sustainability efforts of wine brandsIn an era marked by growing environmental awareness and a collective commitment to a sustainable future, wine brands are stepping up their game.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

NEWS24: Two South Africans among 188 women heading to Antarctica for environmental sustainability programmeTwo South Africans among 188 women heading to Antarctica for environmental sustainability programme

Source: News24 | Read more »