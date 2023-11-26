Decline in Appeal of Soweto Derby

It is a tragedy for local football that the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows has lost its appeal. This fixture is no longer the drawcard soccer fans looked forward to in the same way they anticipated the derby between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto this afternoon, yet the build-up to the clash has not been as hyped up as for the derby between Amakhosi and the Buccaneers at the FNB Stadium a fortnight ago.
They will remember that, after the match, which ended 5-5, the fans flooded the streets in celebration of the Phefeni Glamour Boys and the Dube Birds, as the two Soweto clubs are affectionately known. In those days, if a cup match ended in a draw there was a replay. Swallows won the rematch 2-1 a week later. The Chiefs versus Swallows Soweto derby fixture pitted the two teams with the best players in the country against each other, in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and, to a lesser extent, during the early 2000s. These days, this fixture has been relegated to just another PSL match, often with poor attendanc
