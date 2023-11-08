Deckhands on Chinese Squid Boats Dying of Beriberi

Aboard the Sam Simon in the Atlantic, a deckhand named Fadhil fell ill with beriberi while working on a Chinese squid ship. Despite his pleas for medical care , he was denied and eventually died on the ship. His body was placed in the squid freezer.





