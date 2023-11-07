Debate on Importance of Knowing Salary Before Accepting Job Offer

A social media user's post sparks debate about the importance of knowing one's salary before accepting a job offer. TikTokker's video about starting a new job without knowing her salary elicits mixed reactions from netizens, ranging from amusement to concern. Online discussion highlights the crucial step of discussing salary during the job application process to avoid misunderstandings or potential exploitation.

When evaluating a new job offer, the first aspect that typically grabs attention is the salary or hourly wage. The employer often discloses this information during the offer presentation. It's crucial to carefully consider the proposed income and assess its alignment with your financial requirements. In some cases, you may be able to negotiate a higher rate to supplement the initial offer. Many netizens responded to the video with funny commentary, while others expressed concern and stressed the importance of knowing your salary upon starting a new job

