De Kock, Van der Dussen centuries help Proteas thrash New Zealand

Earlier, left-handed opener De Kock reached his 21st one-day international ton off 103 balls with eight fours and three sixes."I'm feeling really good lately. It's nice that everything is coming together at an important time for us," said De Kock, who plans to quit ODI cricket after this tournament, at the innings break.

De Kock also made 100 against Sri Lanka, 109 in the game with Australia and 174 in the victory over Bangladesh. Having completed a 62-ball fifty, De Kock broke through the 500-run barrier with a legside boundary off recalled paceman Tim Southee.

Southee again made the breakthrough, clean bowling Van der Dussen in the 48th over as he tried to launch the ball across the line.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Cricket World Cup | Live scoring: Proteas v New ZealandThe Proteas will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the Springboks as South Africa aims to complete 'the double' over New Zealand.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Proteas hammer New Zealand to put one foot into the World Cup semi-finalsThe Proteas made sure South Africa did a World Cup double over New Zealand this week as they hammered the Black Caps in Pune.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Proteas bracing for clash with ‘quality’ New Zealand sideCoach Rob Walter is eager for the Proteas to be tested by big teams in their next two World Cup games, in the build-up to the playoffs.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Proteas vs New Zealand: Watch live storyWatch the live story to stay in touch with the Cricket World Cup round-robin clash between New Zealand and South Africa.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proteas thrash Kiwis at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both shone with the bat as the Proteas thrashed the Kiwis.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

NEWS24: All Blacks' grit inspires New Zealand against South Africa at World CupAll Blacks' grit inspires New Zealand against South Africa at World Cup

Source: News24 | Read more »