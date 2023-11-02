De Kock and Van der Dussen tons lead Proteas to massive win over New Zealand

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

South Africa Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAVERİCK »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: UPDATE: De Kock, Van der Dussen carry Proteas to 357 against NZSouth Africa have set opponents New Zealand a target of 358 runs to win their Cricket World Cup match in Pune.

EWNUPDATES: De Kock, Van der Dussen centuries help Proteas thrash New ZealandVictory, which ended South Africa's run of five straight first World Cup defeats by New Zealand since 1999, left the Proteas, bidding for a first one-day international World Cup title, virtually assured of a semi-final spot.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Van der Dussen praises ‘brilliant’ De Kock after another World Cup tonRassie van der Dussen was full of praise for countryman Quinton de Kock after SA's victory over New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Van der Dussen says Proteas have grown closer through adversityThe issues they have dealt with in recent years have made the Proteas a stronger unit, according to batter Rassie van der Dussen.

THESANEWS: Proteas likely to reach the semis this weekend after win against NZRassie van der Dussen made an impressive 133 and together with Quinton de Kock(114) steered the Proteas to 357-4 after the 50 overs.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proteas thrash Kiwis at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both shone with the bat as the Proteas thrashed the Kiwis.

