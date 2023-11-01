De Beer aims for more derby success

“We are looking to play an exciting game of rugby. If the wind and the rain allows that, hopefully we can put more tries on the board. That’s ultimately why we play the game, to be exciting, to be brave and pounce on opportunities. Maybe this week we can do that.” “Obviously I am not that big now, but at a young age I was really skinny, so there wasn’t really a place for me in the forwards. So it was basically between scrum-half and fly-half and I just thought I would have a crack at flyhalf. I just love playing there, being in control of things.”

“There are so many big names that have played here, people like Jonah Lomu. It was like a dream come true to sign for the club.” “I have spent a lot of time on the attacking side of the game, not neglecting the kicking side, but having a more open approach to running or kicking. I think it’s about having a good balance between the two. That’s ultimately what a good flyhalf is.“I want to keep driving the team forward and be a voice on the field, be a leader. It’s about having an overall game and being consistent week-in, week-out, just performing and driving the team to victories. Winning is important. I like to win.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARUGBYMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: Prince Kaybee Shares Video of Him Having Some Quality Time With His Son MminoDJ Prince Kaybee shared an adorable video on social media of him and his youngest son, Mmino, having an amazing time together, teaching him how to ride a scooter.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: US, Israel Mull Having Multinational Force Oversee Gaza When War EndsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Blommetjies blooming for StormersClayton Blommetjies has stepped into the breach in the opening two Vodacom URC rounds, showcasing his playmaking skills at flyhalf for the DHL Stormers ahead of a tough four-week overseas tour.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Watch: A Stormers matchday with RoosThe DHL Stormers go behind the scenes to look at how Evan Roos prepares on a Vodacom URC gameday.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Stander: URC travel pains still hurting SACJ Stander says winning over in Europe remains a big challenge for the South African sides in the Vodacom URC, but that it’s one they are happy to embrace.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Nostalgic Plumtree fired up for London debutTaking on a Swansea-based team will bring back fond memories for Sharks boss John Plumtree as he heads into this weekend’s ground-breaking Vodacom URC clash with the Ospreys.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »