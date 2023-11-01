De Beer aims for more derby success

“We are looking to play an exciting game of rugby. If the wind and the rain allows that, hopefully we can put more tries on the board. That’s ultimately why we play the game, to be exciting, to be brave and pounce on opportunities. Maybe this week we can do that.” “Obviously I am not that big now, but at a young age I was really skinny, so there wasn’t really a place for me in the forwards. So it was basically between scrum-half and fly-half and I just thought I would have a crack at flyhalf. I just love playing there, being in control of things.”
“There are so many big names that have played here, people like Jonah Lomu. It was like a dream come true to sign for the club.” “I have spent a lot of time on the attacking side of the game, not neglecting the kicking side, but having a more open approach to running or kicking. I think it’s about having a good balance between the two. That’s ultimately what a good flyhalf is.“I want to keep driving the team forward and be a voice on the field, be a leader. It’s about having an overall game and being consistent week-in, week-out, just performing and driving the team to victories. Winning is important. I like to win.
