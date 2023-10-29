DBE ramps up security measures to avoid exam paper leaks

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said it has enhanced its security measures for the Grade 12 exams, to ensure there are no question paper leaks.

Final matric exams are set to begin on Monday, with thousands of candidates sitting for their English paper. The department said it has been working with the state security agency and measures have been approved by quality assurance body Umalusi.

In 2022, the department launched an investigation into cheating allegations in Mpumalanga, where teachers were alleged to have sent learners correct answers in a WhatsApp group chat. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in a media briefing on Sunday said: "Provincial education departments have to follow the operating standard procedures on storage points and follow all the security protocols. Moreover, the specific collection time of question papers by chief invigilators have been established to deter early access to the paper." headtopics.com

