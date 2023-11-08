Days & Years of Zondo: Chief Justice’s frustration with SA government’s non-implementation is lasting and real

It is apparent that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is frustrated at how the government is dealing with the findings of his commission of inquiry into State Capture. His public statements and the reactions to them from NGOs and politicians have again thrust him into the public eye. It is likely that Zondo felt he had a moral obligation to speak out for the many people who share his frustration at the conspicuous lack of action.

Over the past few months, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has become more publicly anxious about the findings that he made as chair of the State Capture commission.to defend the findings of the commission. If this funding was not granted by the government, those who challenged the findings (such as ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe and other senior ruling party figures) would win their cases unoppose





Chief Justice Zondo supports prosecution of former president ZumaChief Justice Raymond Zondo stated that the National Prosecuting Authority should continue to pursue charges against former president Jacob Zuma if there is enough evidence. He also mentioned that there is a public perception of reluctance to let Zuma serve time in prison.

Concerns raised over Chief Justice Zondo's remarks on State Capture and Zuma's prosecutionThe Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has expressed concern over Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's views on various topics, including the implementation of State Capture Commission recommendations and the pending prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma. Casac is particularly concerned about the chief justice's speculation on whether Zuma would benefit from a remissions process if convicted.

| JSC casts shadow on Zondo's push for academic appointments on the BenchSerjeant at the Bar | JSC casts shadow on Zondo's push for academic appointments on the Bench

Raymond Zondo on Parliament and State Capture – perhaps he had a constitutional duty to speak outThe lackadaisical approach by the other two branches of the state to implementing the State Capture Commission’s recommendations prompted the wrath of the Chief Justice. And his frustration echoes that of many South Africans.

