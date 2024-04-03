Davido Demands Apology from Media House Over False Arrest Report

Nigerian Afrobeats singer 'Davido' has sent a pre-suit letter to a local media house regarding a false report claiming his arrest at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The report, published on Mediamax's K24 digital platform, alleged that Davido was detained at JKIA after an alleged cocaine haul worth Sh18 million was found in his private jet.

Davido's legal representatives, Conrad Law Advocates, have demanded an apology and stated that the allegations are false and damaging to his personal and professional reputation

