Datacentrix and Hypertext Collaborate on Survey to Shape the Local Work Landscape

Datacentrix, a leader in technology and digital integration, has partnered with Hypertext to conduct a survey on the local work landscape. The survey aims to gather insights on topics such as remote work, cloud integration, security, and sustainability. Participants have the chance to win a R3,000 Takealot gift voucher by completing the survey before November 29, 2023.

