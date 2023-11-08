Data Analysis and Requirements Management Skills

Ability to analyse multiple complex sources of data and translate them into simple business briefs plans.Knowledge of data profiling and data qualityKnowledge of data archiving and lineageKnowledge of Meta Data (Process, Technical, and Business)General understanding of Technology in an Enterprise OrganisationAble to work with multiple technical and business groups in a large organisation.
Practical knowledge of the entire suite of analysis and modelling techniques using the Unified Modelling Language (UML)Requirements management : gather, document and manage the requirements of various regulatory projects or systems from various stakeholders, such as SBUs, developers and end-users. Also ensure that the requirements are clear, consistent, feasible and aligned with the business goals: a successful candidate must be able to use various tools and techniques to collect, process, visualize and interpret data from different sources, such as databases, surveys, reports and web analytics. He / she must also identify patterns, trends, anomalies and insights from the data that can help improve decision-making and performance: He / she must be able to communicate his / her findings and recommendations to the relevant stakeholders using reports, presentations, charts, diagrams and dashboard
