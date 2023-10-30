Dashed dreams: 5 Reasons why President’s public holiday won’t happen soon, or at all

South Africans are up in arms about being “denied” a public holiday by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Springboks scooped a historic Rugby World Cup win over the weekend.

But while are hoping Ramaphosa will announce a day off in his nationwide address on Monday evening, many critics believe doing so would be unnecessary and even downright detrimental to the economy. On Saturday, the national rugby team won their second consecutive World Cup title, making them the only country to have lifted the Webb Ellis trophy four times.On social media, many South Africans are crying foul over not getting their long weekend, thanks to the Springboks.Grade 12 learners nationwide are in full swing of their exams, which kicked off on Monday, 30 October.Tomorrow is day 1 of Matric exams, and a public holiday will be very disruptive to their exam schedule.

According to businesswoman and TikTok sensation Kayla Kim Kay, many employers need to plan in advance for a day off, which in many sectors equals to double pay for employees. She added that public holidays need to be planned at the beginning of a financial year, and not at the end of one. headtopics.com

There’s no denying that the South African economy is on a backfoot in regaining financial stability thanks to a pandemic (Covid-19, Avian flu, etc.), stock shortages due to various factors like weather and war, and a drop in tourism and a high unemployment rate, according toThere’s also the rising cost of living – just one look at the price of eggs and petrol is proof of that.Author Justice Mahala tweeted: “Please don’t declare a public holiday. Let’s all get to work and be like the Springboks.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Five reasons why 2023 is obliterating climate recordsNick Hedley | Five reasons why 2023 is obliterating climate records Read more ⮕

Four things to do in gorgeous Strand, Western CapeNeed reasons why you must visit stunning Strand in Cape Town? Here's a few that'll have you packing your bags already... Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rangers Crush Pillars As Akwa Utd, Insurance Share SpoilsKano Pillars' hope of ending a winless streak away from home has been dashed yet again following a 4-1 loss to Enugu Rangers yesterday in the Match Day 5 of the 2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). Read more ⮕

Time for Ox to have his cake and eat it: Springbok prop realises World Cup dreamTime for Ox to have his cake and eat it: Springbok prop realises World Cup dream Read more ⮕

ONE Springbok named in World Rugby Dream Team of the YearOnly ONE Springbok was named in the World Rugby Dream Team of the Year, just 24 hours after winning their fourth Rugby World Cup title. Read more ⮕

Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby dream team as SA snubbed at awardsAll Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was named as the world's best player ahead of Eben Etzebeth, while wing Mark Tele’a won the prize for the best newcomer, with Manie Libbok missing out. Read more ⮕