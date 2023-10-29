Dark clouds of loadshedding cast shadows on Matric exams

The matric exams are scheduled to commence on Monday, October 30, 2023, and conclude on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Concerns regarding potential disruptions caused by load shedding, particularly in computer-related subjects such as Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT), arised. Officials in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and Free State have revealed strategies to tackle these possible interruptions.David Maynier

, Western Cape Education MEC, shared concerns. He wasn’t only worried about load shedding but also about learners’ ability to study when electricity is cut during evening hours.The education department remains cautious about potential issues stemming from events like taxi strikes, which have previously prevented students from attending school.As per a Department of Basic Education (DBE) report, there will be 64 165 Grade 12 students in the Western Cape set to take their exams. headtopics.com

Our matric candidates are counting down the hours to start of exams tomorrow morning, and I encourage them to work hard and do their very best so that we can celebrate together early next year!Nationally, a combined total of 723,971 full-time and 129,064 part-time candidates will be writing their exams at 6,800 exam centers.“The department has established clear protocols for addressing load shedding on exam days.

