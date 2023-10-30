Daring Monkey Fearlessly Playing With Cobra in Bizarre TikTok Video Leaving Netizens Stunned

A bizarre video of a monkey playing with a cobra on a tree has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens baffled

Despite snakes being a dangerous predator to monkeys, the monkey in the video fearlessly pulled the Cobra closer to it and played with its tail Many netizens are confused as to how the monkey was able to grab hold of the snake and why the snake seemed unbothered by itshows the monkey and the snake on a tree as the possessive monkey pulls the Cobra closer to him andHave you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our

The interaction between the mammal and the reptile was especially odd as snakes are a dangerous predator to monkeys, and monkeys have learned to avoid them, There is some evidence that monkeys are born with this fear of snakes. For example, studies have shown that baby monkeys react fearfully to snake-like objects, even if they have never seen a snake before. This suggests that the fear of snakes is hardwired into the monkey brain,Many netizens responded to the video with awe and shock as they asked how the monkey could grab hold of the snake-like and why the snake seemed unbothered by that. headtopics.com

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video showing three workers being pranked with a toy snake had social media users laughing out loud. A person being frightened by a snake can be funny, especially if they have an irrational fear of snakes or if their reaction is particularly over-the-top.by @aloiscalazerosgre shows a man strategically hiding a yellow toy snake in some litter before asking the men to clean up the area.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

