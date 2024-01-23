Dangers of Using Dating Apps in Medellin Highlighted by Recent Deaths

A recent spate of what the US Embassy termed "suspicious" deaths of eight American men in Medellin has cast a spotlight on the dangers foreigners face using dating apps in the city. "I matched with a girl on Tinder. Just another girl, I thought. Just another date," recalls the 28-year-old businessman of his 2021 encounter. After their dinner, he remembers they returned to his house for a beer, which tasted more "bittery" than usual, and then he remembers going in "for the kiss.

" The US Embassy said it was aware of the deaths of eight citizens in the city between November 1 and December 31, 2023, several of which involved the use of dating apps





