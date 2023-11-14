'Dangerous criminal': Seesig killer who wants to pen book on serial killers, a 'psychopath' - expert

The State, along with a panel of psychiatric experts, believes 'Seesig killer', Kyle Ruiters, should be declared a dangerous criminal. Psychiatrist Stacey Lintnaar testified during an inquiry at the Western Cape High Court on Monday that if Ruiters is not declared a dangerous criminal, a long-term or life prison sentence is advised. Ruiters pleaded guilty to killing his Bellville neighbour Lynette Volschenk and dismembering her body in the Western Cape High Court on 9 May this year.

On 21 August 2019, Ruiters stabbed to death the 32-year-old Volschenk, who lived upstairs from him at Seesig Flats, in Loevenstein, Bellville. He cut her body up and dumped the parts in bushes around Bellville

