‘Dance’ Malesela dancing smoothly in his tenure as Baroka coach

In his first five matches in charge of Bakgaga, Malesela has won three and drawn two, collecting 11 points in the process. Baroka won against Milford FC and registered victories in the two Limpopo derbies against Black Leopards and Venda Football Academy (VFA), while playing the two draws against Upington City FC and Marumo Gallants.

Malesela and his troops have seven fixtures before the Christmas break, where they will be hoping to climb up higher on the log.

