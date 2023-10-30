Dan Village woman suspected of killing her nephew arrested

A 51-year-old female was arrested after being suspected of killing her nephew in Dan village, on Saturday, 28 October 2023.

According to the information received, the deceased went to the aunt’s place and found her bathing. He forcefully wanted to sleep with his aunt, and the aunt furiously assaulted him with a steel iron and stone on his head.

He collapsed and was immediately driven to the nearest hospital, where he was certified dead upon arrival by the doctor on duty. The incident was reported to the police, and the investigation led to the arrest of the aunt on Sunday, 29 October, 2023, early in the morning at Dan village, and she was charged with murder. headtopics.com

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest. She further said that it is the police responsibility to investigate the crime and bring offenders to justice.

