Daily news update: Ramaphosa to address SA, Motshekga backs Bela Bill, load shedding, and more

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 3 October 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The nation was expecting some time off after President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he would consider announcing a public holiday should the Springboks win the 2023 Rugby World Cup.Basic education Minister, Angie Motshekga during a media briefing on the opening of schools for the 2022 school year, 11 January 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In a briefing on Sunday ahead of the start of the Matric final exams, Motshekga responded to concerns around the Bela Bill. The utility had earlier this week announced load shedding was suspended until 4pm on Sunday, a time that was confirmed on Sunday. headtopics.com

Nzimande recently signalled his intention to place the University under administration amid allegations of mismanagement, but was interdicted from doing so. He still went ahead and appointed an administrator.Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers has found himself in the middle of a housing perks storm, amid claims he is “double dipping” by collecting rent while also having his rent paid by government.

Jonas was speaking during the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Inclusive Growth Forum held in Drakensberg this weekend. Medical doctor Claude Mashego was crowned Miss World SA on Saturday. Image: Instagram / Miss World South AfricaWhile the national team’s fifteen players geared to unleash their final wrath on the rugby pitch, twelve of the country’s most beautiful women went head-to-head for the Miss World SA crown.Pieter-Step du Toit, Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen will be bringing the trophy home to show the fans this week. headtopics.com

Bela Bela police arrest two suspects for possession of drugs following a positive tip-offSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Father and son die in suspicious poisoning incident in Bela BelaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Minister Angie Motshekga: All set for Matric ExamsA significant number of students, 717,377 in total, will commence Matric exams at 6,898 examination centers tommorow, 30 October 2023. Read more ⮕

We cannot have children begging at traffic lights: Angie Motshekga takes aim at education criticsMinister says Oppenheimer Memorial Trust report was'in certain aspects inaccurate and one-sided'. Read more ⮕

Motshekga warns matriculants against cheating - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Matric learners from schools across the country will write their first language paper today. Read more ⮕

BELA Bill: South Africa’s education shiftOn Thursday, 26 October 2023, the SA National Assembly passed the BELA Bill, a milestone after years of education system challenges. Read more ⮕