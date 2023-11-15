Daily news update: Lesufi apologises to minister, 2nd Nkohla murder suspect arrested and Giyani water project corruption

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the minister he warned publicly, a family claiming police merely stood around while UK holidaymaker bled out, and the Hawks have arrested a second suspect involved in the murder of ANC Youth League activist Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla.

We also look at and the SIU reveals irregularities and alleged corruption in the Giyani water project, the electricity minister becoming the acting finance minister, woman shot dead outside school, and no trophy for Saru office burglars. Furthermore, shortcomings spotted in Mashatile’s son in law’s loans, a tornado hitting Bethal and Standerton, a radioactive safe that was stolen and Bavuma not at risk of being dropped

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Gauteng govt warns initiation schools to register or face possible imprisonmentAimed at reducing the high number of deaths and injuries at initiation schools, government launched a committee in earlier 2023 requiring all schools in the country to be registered on its database.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

GOMAGSA: Drama in the Animal Kingdom[FREE READ] Every month we feature amazing reader snaps. Take a look back at these wonderful pics:

Source: gomagSA | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: DA wants GP Health contracts to get food for its hospitals from Limpopo probedThe DA flagged that some of the companies that the Gauteng Department of Health contracted to secure food from its Limpopo counterpart were not registered to supply food.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Limpopo contracts to supply food to GP hospitals 'compliant'Gauteng’s Department of Health department insists its agreement is based on a finalised and vetted list on the Limpopo Department of Health’s database.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: Comic Warehouse Black November Sale Offers Discounts of Up to 78%Comic Warehouse, a popular nerd culture store in Gauteng, South Africa, is running a Black November sale with discounts of up to 78%. The sale is available both online and in-store, offering thousands of items at discounted prices.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Daily news update: Lesufi apologises to minister, 2nd Nkohla murder suspect arrested and Giyani water project corruptionIn today’s news, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the minister he warned publicly and the Hawks have arrested a second suspect involved in the murder of ANCYL activist Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla. Read more here ⬇️

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »