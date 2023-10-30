Daily Lotto results: Sunday, 29 October 2023

cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning Daily Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.Division 2 – Match 4: 231 winners (R338.00 per person)Division 4 – Match 2: 72 228 winners (R5.30 per person)Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.Is there a winner everyday? Yes. The jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no one matches all five numbers. When this happens the jackpot is split between everyone who matches two or more numbers. headtopics.com

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 28 October 2023An estimated R48 million is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 28 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 28 October 2023Tonight's jackpot is R460,000! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results for Saturday, 28 October 2023 brought to you by The Citizen. Read more ⮕

Daily Horoscope: Here’s what’s in store for you today – Sunday, 29 October 2023Wondering what the day has in store for your star sign? Here's a quick glance at your daily horoscopes, motivational quote and more! Read more ⮕

One lucky winner of Sunday’s jackpot: All the numbers and payoutsThere was one lucky winner of Sunday, 29 October’s Daily Lotto jackpot, with the lucky player banking R338,944.20. Read more ⮕

Daily Horoscope: Here’s what’s in store for you today – Monday, 30 October 2023Wondering what the day has in store for your star sign? Here's a quick glance at your daily horoscopes, motivational quote and more! Read more ⮕

Two winners share Saturday’s jackpot: All the numbers and payoutsThere were two winners of Saturday, 28 October’s Daily Lotto jackpot, with the lucky players winning R243,496.00 each. Read more ⮕