Daily Lotto results: Friday, 27 October 2023

cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.The winning Daily Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone will be able to use it to claim the prize.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select 'Quick Pick' to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.Yes. The jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no one matches all five numbers. When this happens the jackpot is split between everyone who matches two or more numbers.

