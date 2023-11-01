Daily Horoscope: Here’s what’s in store for you today – Thursday, 2 November 2023

It may be best to react logically on this one!Not only is there a morning/afternoon split in the day, but there’s also a slight divide, which may boil down to sensitive- versus-chilly. Your best reaction to any incoming information will be one that filters out emotional responses. With that in mind, it’s not the strongest day for decisions!It’s a day of ups and downs, thanks to a dithery vibe. A fresh surge of energy may give you the boost you need to tackle something tricky or challenging.

