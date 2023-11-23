DA Speaker Silences Discussion on Gaza Genocide in Western Cape Legislature

A Palestinian woman walks in front of the rubble of destroyed buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. The Israeli army has killed over 13 000 Palestinians since 7 October 2023.In a stunning display of disregard for democratic values and the gravity of international human rights concerns, Democratic Alliance (DA) Speaker Daylin Mitchell has shamefully chosen to silence discussions on the ongoing Gaza genocide within the Western Cape Legislature.

The ANC submitted the following question to the premier for discussion in the parliamentary sitting scheduled for 23 November 2023: What is his government’s position on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and whether he is prepared to condemn Israel for its war crimes against the people of Palestine? Mitchell summarily dismissed this question, citing Rule 196(1) and arguing that the matter did not fall within the premier’s area of responsibility. Mitchell's feeble attempt to justify the exclusion of this crucial question reeks of inconsistency and bia





