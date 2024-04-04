DA demands Ramaphosa's personal communication to prove no state capture

The DA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to hand over his emails, WhatsApp messages, and all personal communication to prove he did not enable state capture through cadre deployment. This after the cadre deployment records the ANC finally handed to DA MP Leon Schreiber after a lengthy court battle did not include the records for the period Ramaphosa was the deployment committee's chairperson and are heavily redacted.

Last month, the DA approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to ask it to rule the ANC was in contempt of court for failing to share all the records related to cadre deployment, including when Ramaphosa was the chairperson of the deployment committee.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspir

