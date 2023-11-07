DA criticizes NSFAS for failing to pay student allowances on time

The DA has criticized the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for failing to pay student allowances on time. The party has called for NSFAS to be held accountable and to provide clarity on issues such as ghost students and payment failures. The DA Shadow Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Chantel King MP, expressed concern for the more than 100,000 students who are currently writing their final exams without receiving their allowances.

NSFAS is meant to ensure that impoverished students have access to higher education

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: 'Misdirection and judicial failure' High Court overturns NSFAS 'thief' Sibongile Mani's jail term'Misdirection and judicial failure' High Court overturns NSFAS 'thief' Sibongile Mani's jail term

Source: News24 | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: WSU student Sibongile Mani who splurged R800k Nsfas funds dodges jail timeWSU student Sibongile Mani who splurged R800k Nsfas funds dodges jail time

Source: City_Press | Read more »

THESANEWS: Proteas OUTPLAYED by Indian spin, fail to reach 100Proteas were again exposed when batting second and their inability to play spin has made them vulnerable ahead of the semi-finals.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowancesThe student funding scheme in June introduced a contentious new direct-payment system allowing for money to be directly paid to the students. But it has been plagued by an array of problems.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: NSFAS pins failure to pay students' Nov allowances on institutionsA Sunday Times article reported over the weekend almost 100,000 students from five universities across South Africa were yet to get their NSFAS allowances, because institutions delayed submitting updated student information.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: ‘We were just following protocol’ – Nsfas on starving students allegationsNSFAS attempts to show its commitment to public accountability, it is hard to ignore the frustration and inconvenience faced by students during this process.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »