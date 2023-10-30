HEAD TOPICS

DA Cape Town councillor in hot water over 'bogus' medical qualification scandal

DA Cape Town councillor in hot water over 'bogus' medical qualification scandal

The Democratic Alliance in Cape Town is probing one of its own for being embroiled in a qualification scandal over bogus medical qualifications.

The Democratic Alliance in Cape Town is probing one of its own for being embroiled in a qualification scandal over bogus medical qualifications. News24 can exclusively reveal that the DA instituted an investigation into proportional ward councillor Abdulkader Elyas, who allegedly lied about having a medical qualification.

