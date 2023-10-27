DA calls on government to ease the pain of high cost of living - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on government to ease the pain of the high cost of living. The DA submitted a memorandum of demands to the National Treasury in Pretoria ahead of next week’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

Part of their demands is that Treasury should introduce a section 77 money bill that will cater for the poor, who continue to suffer under the harsh economic environment. The DA has accused government of not doing enough to assist the poor. That’s as South Africans continue to grapple with the high cost of living. And as we head closer to the Medium-Term Policy Statement, the DA says it will keep a watchful eye on the Finance Minister’s speech. It says it wants Enoch Godongwana to add additional items to the zero-VAT basket.

“We will be watching the budget process closely, Dr George who is the shadow finance minister of finance is going to be in that lock-up with the minister where they will be going line-by-line in the budget to see where are you spending your money. headtopics.com

“As you have seen in the agenda, the minister is busy with the MTBPs, Mr George is aware of, so he asked me as a deputy director general to come and collect this on his behalf. I hope it is not a sign of disrespect for you as the DA, I will relay the message to him but I have acknowledged your memorandum, I have signed for it and I will make sure that it reaches his office as soon as possible,” says Stadi Mngomezulu, Deputy Director General Treasury.

The DA calls on government to re-adjust the food basket impacting on the poor. It says the poor can no longer afford going to bed hungry. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

LIVE: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni delivers the O.R. Tambo Lecture - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni delivers the OR Tambo Lecture. Read more ⮕

Life Esidimeni Inquest adjourned until Monday - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,The inquest is looking into the deaths of 144 patients. Read more ⮕

Several undocumented migrants arrested in KwaDukuza - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Several undocumented migrants have been arrested in a multi-disciplinary operation in KwaDukuza. Read more ⮕

Parliament recommends Dipuo Peters be suspended for one term - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Parliament recommends Peters be suspended after being found guilty of breaching Ethics Code. Read more ⮕

Court asked to hold Mahlangu liable for Life Esidimeni deaths - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The inquest aims to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths. Read more ⮕

Beatles to release new song with Lennon's voice - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,A new Beatles song will be released next week Read more ⮕