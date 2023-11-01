CT Spurs coach hails 'fantastic' win over Pirates

Connor says Spurs lost a lot of games where they played better this season and it's"fantastic" to get their first victory against such a big club as Pirates."I said before the game we have the fight, we took it to the last inch, we battled, we worked, we kept our shape, we closed down. Yes, we rode our luck at times," Connor said on SuperSport TV.

"But, look they are really a good side, so we just needed in the second-half to narrow a bit, deny them the space they were looking for from our box and we did that really well.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Final TV details for CT Spurs vs Orlando PiratesDStv Premiership giants Orlando Pirates might be nervous tonight. The Sea Robbers have dropped four points in the last two games.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates name Spurs’ player to watchDStv Premiership big boys Orlando Pirates face Cape Town Spurs in the Mother City. This attacker is expected to cause problems.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Can Cape Town Spurs upset struggling Orlando Pirates?Orlando Pirates could be without fullback Paseka Mako, who is recovering from a knock picked up in recent weeks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: PREVIEW: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberOrlando Pirates have another midweek assignment as they journey down to the Mother City for a DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town Spurs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: LIVE: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberFollow the action from the DStv Premiership encounter between Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates LIVE on Wednesday evening.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates to face Cape Town Spurs without three starsOrlando Pirates will face Cape Town Spurs in the league on Wednesday night without three of their stars who are nursing injuries.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »