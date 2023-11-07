Crypto Market Cap Rises as Altcoins Outperform, Ethereum Reaches 4-Month High

Crypto market capitalisation rose 0.6% over the past 24 hours to $1.33 trillion as altcoins outperformed, while first cryptocurrency stabilised after a surge two weeks earlier. According to CoinShares, investments in crypto funds rose sharply again last week, adding $261 million, the sixth consecutive week of inflows. Bitcoin investments increased by $229 million, Ethereum by $18 million and Solana by $11 million. XRP rose to $0.73 by the end of the day on Monday.

Reaching this level triggered a solid but short-lived wave of profit-taking. This sentiment has spread, albeit with less intensity, to other leading altcoins such as Solana, Cardano and Litecoin. So far, it looks like a quick recharge rather than the start of an extended correction, as the weakness is neither shared by Bitcoin and Ether nor by the equity markets. Ethereum, which had seen limited gains recently, rose for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, trading close to $1900, the highest level in four months.Attorney Steven Nerayoff has publicly accused Ethereum co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin of fraudulent activity bigger than the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. He said that “a small circle of ETH investors control about 75 per cent of the protocol’s total assets” and that much of the exchange trading was “fake or fictitious

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Calib Cassim: Eskom aims to cap load-shedding at stage fourAfrica's better future

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Bitcoin’s grip on crypto eases after climb in smaller tokens like XRPBitcoin’s 28% surge last month was the best since January on expectations that the first US spot exchange-traded funds investing directly in the token will soon win approval.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Market Moves and Financial NewsMakwe Masilela of Makwe Fund Managers discusses the day market moves, developments around the dollar, MTN’s Rwanda results, ENX’s special distribution, news of Tongaat Hulett being taken over, and where he’s putting his money. Jimmy Moyaha's experience in financial markets is also highlighted.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Sudan: More Than 20 Killed in Sudan After Shell Hits MarketMore than 20 people were killed Sunday after shells hit a market in a suburb of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a committee of pro-democracy lawyers said in a statement.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Nigeria's naira firms on black market, central bank settles FX forwardsNigeria's naira firmed to 1,000 per dollar on the black market on Monday, online platform abokiFX showed, recovering from a record low of 1,300 naira, after the central bank started to clear outstanding currency forwards owed to banks.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Naira Regains Ground to 970/$ At Parallel MarketThe naira has appreciated to N970 per dollar on the black market, as government's plans to shore-up dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange (FX) market, triggered positive sentiments.

Source: allafrica | Read more »