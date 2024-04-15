Cruise Industry Boosts Western Cape Economy

In the previous fiscal year, the cruise industry contributed approximately R1.2 billion to the Western Cape economy. This year, it is anticipated that around 90 000 passengers and 38 000 crew members will disembark, further bolstering the region’s economic activity., completing a 30-day voyage from Hong Kong, made a turnaround call in the Mother City. This involved the disembarkation and embarkation of passengers for its next voyage to New York in the US.

South African ports are experiencing increased traffic as vessels divert away from the Red Sea due to security concerns posed by Yemen-based Houthi rebels targeting containers, cruises and other ships using the Suez Canal en route to or from Europe., the largest cruise ship to ever dock in a South African port, recently made a stop at the Port of Durban’s Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal.

