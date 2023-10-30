Crude slips on easing worries of region-wide Middle East war

Oil prices fell Monday as Israel stepped up ground attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza but held back from a full-on incursion, fanning hopes a wider conflict can be avoided.

The White House urged Israel to protect innocent Palestinians in Gaza by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, while the United Nations warned that"civil order" was starting to collapse in the territory.

"The weekend showed the armed conflict remains limited to Israel and Gaza -- in that light, crude looked overbought," Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights, said.Still, equity markets struggled to build on Friday's rally in Asia, tracking losses in the S&P 500 and Dow. headtopics.com

There was little relief for investors from data showing the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation remained at 3.4 percent in September, the same as the previous two months. "Expectations are for the bank to stand pat" this week, said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

