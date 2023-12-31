Crowds bid farewell to hottest year on record

Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record on Sunday, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars in Gaza and Ukraine. The world’s population – now over eight billion – will see out the old and usher in the new, with many hoping to shake the weight of high living costs and global tumult. In Sydney, the self-proclaimed “New Year’s capital of the world”, more than a million partygoers are expected to pack the city’s foreshore.

Even before nightfall, tens of thousands of people gathered at vantage points around the city’s iconic Harbour Bridge, defying uncharacteristically dank weather. At midnight, eight tonnes of fireworks will light the fuse on 2024, a year that will bring elections concerning half the world’s population and a summer Olympiad celebrated in Paris. The last 12 months brought “Barbiegeddon” at the box office, a proliferation of human-seeming artificial intelligence tools and a world-first whole-eye transplant





Israel Faces Pressure to Protect Palestinian Civilians in Gaza ConflictIsrael faced growing United States calls to avoid further harm to Palestinian civilians in its fight against Hamas militants in Gaza, as the warring sides on Sunday showed no sign of moving toward reviving their collapsed truce.

Israel carries out deadly bombardments in Gaza as calls for protection of civilians growIsrael conducted more than 400 strikes in Gaza since the ceasefire collapsed, with at least 240 people killed. Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched rocket attacks on Israeli cities. US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the rising civilian toll.

Israeli Tanks Push Deeper into Gaza as Offensive ContinuesIsraeli tanks continue to advance into central and southern Gaza, causing heavy casualties and destruction. The offensive, which has already lasted for 12 weeks, shows no signs of stopping. Hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded Palestinians, and the death toll continues to rise.

South Africa Files Urgent Case Against Israel for Genocide in GazaSouth Africa has initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. The Presidency said South African was obliged "to prevent genocide from occurring" against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the application against Israel was filed on Friday.

Israeli Forces Pound Central Gaza as Palestinian Authorities Report More DeathsIsraeli forces continue their attacks on central Gaza, causing dozens of deaths and forcing thousands of people to flee. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel remains determined to eliminate Hamas in response to their recent attack. The UN health agency reports a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Forces Continue Operations in Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing ConflictIsraeli forces pound central Gaza as casualties rise and people attempt to flee. Israel's military chief states that the war will last for months, emphasizing the determination to dismantle Hamas. Israel also signals potential escalation of response to cross-border attacks from Lebanon.

