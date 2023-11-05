Cristiano Ronaldo's Hair Transplant Clinics Under Investigation for Tax Issues

Cristiano Ronaldo, the global football icon, is facing an investigation into his hair transplant clinics' tax issues. Spanish authorities are scrutinizing the alleged issuance of invoices without VAT to hundreds of clients between 2019 and 2021. The investigation process involves examining bank statements, cash payments, and an anonymized list of payments to prove that the hair transplants are 'purely aesthetic' and should be subject to VAT.

