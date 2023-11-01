Crisis Group Warns of Threats to Credible Election in DR Congo

Richard Moncrieff of the ICG's Great Lakes Project urged the government, politicians and civil society to"unite against the alarming rise in inflammatory rhetoric from some politicians who exploit hatred towards certain communities and neighbouring countries, particularly Rwanda, to strengthen their political base." He also called for transparency from the electoral commission with a view, if necessary, to postponing the election.
Destabilised by the global scramble for its vast mineral riches, the forthcoming election could trigger the nation's transformation to prosperity - but only if it is conducted…
South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »
Source: ewnreporter | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: Congo-Kinshasa: Election 2023 - a Stable, Secure and Prosperous DRC Is PossibleAnalysis - Destabilised by the global scramble for its vast mineral riches, the forthcoming election could trigger the nation's transformation to prosperity - but only if it is conducted fairly.
Source: allafrica | Read more »