Crime Costs South Africa 10% of GDP Annually, Says World Bank Report

A new World Bank report estimates that crime costs South Africa at least 10% of its GDP annually. The report delves into the economic repercussions of crime in the country.





SABCNews » / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crime Costs South Africa 10% of GDP Annually, Says World Bank ReportThe World Bank's fourteenth edition of the South Africa Economic Update reveals that crime has a high and broad-based impact on the country's economy. The report estimates that crime costs South Africa around 10% of GDP annually, including stolen property, protection costs, and missed economic opportunities. World Bank senior economist, Ms Bénédicte Baduel, discusses the significant impact of crime on the economy and identifies the sectors most affected.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Africa Fact of the Day: South Africa has Africa’s richest companiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

South Africa: South Africa Likely to Secure Trade Status Extension With U.S., Say OfficialsAnalysis - Maintaining South Africa's status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act will save 30,000 jobs in the Western Cape alone and increase trade from an annual R50bn-plus. But commentators warn that SA might not be so lucky next year.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

5 things South Africans should know before semigratingRichard Gray, CEO of Harcourts South Africa, gives insights into the semigration market in South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa: DA Submits Parliamentary Questions On Status of South Africa's Air Quality Monitoring StationsPress Release - Note to editors: Please find the attached soundbite by Hannah Shameema Winkler MP

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »