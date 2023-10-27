Cricket World Cup: Proteas vs Pakistan

After a wonderful start to the, which has seen the Proteas suffer just one shock defeat to the Netherlands, they will next take on Pakistan on Friday (10.30am start) in Chennai.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is a much more traditional sub-continental surface that suits spinners, and Tabraiz Shamsi is set to return to the side. “We haven’t seen the wicket. It’s still under covers, but you can expect for Shamsi to come into play,” said fit-again captain Temba Bavuma.

