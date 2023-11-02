Cricket World Cup 2023: Man Celebrates Proteas' Win over New Zealand for 1st Time in 24 Years

The South African cricket team faced New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, and they walked away the victors One TikTok user was amazed by the cricket match that made history, and he made a hilarious video about itSouth Africa did their best against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup. This historic victory follows the South African rugby team's

The Proteas clinched a victory against New Zealand, and many South Africans were proud of their historic win. Image: nowellencharlesshows how impressed he was with the Proteas winning against New Zealand. The match was nail-biting as South Africa had not won over New Zealand inShanty J gushed:Many South Africans are excited to continue supporting sports after the Springboks' victory in the Rugby World Cup. Springbok supporters took to the streets to.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proteas thrash Kiwis at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both shone with the bat as the Proteas thrashed the Kiwis.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: Cricket World Cup | Live scoring: Proteas v New ZealandThe Proteas will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the Springboks as South Africa aims to complete 'the double' over New Zealand.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Kolisi urges fans to now get behind the Proteas in World Cup campaignSpringbok World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi made a passionate plea for the South African sport supporting public to back the Proteas.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Proteas hammer New Zealand to put one foot into the World Cup semi-finalsThe Proteas made sure South Africa did a World Cup double over New Zealand this week as they hammered the Black Caps in Pune.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Proteas rely on Rob Walter’s knowledge for New Zealand World Cup challengeCricket World Cup big guns New Zealand and SA face off for a crunch clash on Wednesday, which could go a long way to determining the final standings.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

NEWS24: Protea power: Meet the wives and girlfriends of the cricket world cup starsProtea power: Meet the wives and girlfriends of the cricket world cup stars

Source: News24 | Read more »