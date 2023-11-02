Creamy charred leek and asparagus risotto

Add the rice and toast for 2 minutes, stirring all the while to prevent catching. Turn the Saute function off, then deglaze with the wine. The residual heat should reduce the volume by half. Pour in all the stock and water. Cover with the lid on and lock into place. Set the function on Pressure cook, for 5 minutes. Once the cooking time is up, quick release the steam. Remove the lid carefully and lift out the inner pot. While the risotto is cooking, flash-fry the asparagus and leeks in a little olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Divide the risotto between the plates and drizzle with a little extra cream. Lay the asparagus and leeks on top and finish with parmesan cheese. Notes: Risotto is forgiving. If you’d prefer a runnier consistency, switch to Sauté mode and add a bit more stock and stir through. If you’d like it to thicken more, allow it to stand for a few minutes before serving.
