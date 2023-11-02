Creamy charred leek and asparagus risotto

Add the rice and toast for 2 minutes, stirring all the while to prevent catching. Turn the Saute function off, then deglaze with the wine. The residual heat should reduce the volume by half. Pour in all the stock and water. Cover with the lid on and lock into place. Set the function on Pressure cook, for 5 minutes. Once the cooking time is up, quick release the steam. Remove the lid carefully and lift out the inner pot. While the risotto is cooking, flash-fry the asparagus and leeks in a little olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Divide the risotto between the plates and drizzle with a little extra cream. Lay the asparagus and leeks on top and finish with parmesan cheese. Notes: Risotto is forgiving. If you’d prefer a runnier consistency, switch to Sauté mode and add a bit more stock and stir through. If you’d like it to thicken more, allow it to stand for a few minutes before serving.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BOKSBURGNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Recipe of the day: Chicken Tikka Skewers with cucumber saladFor a simple and easily digestible dish, try this Chicken Tikka recipe that is bound to become a fast favourite.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Recipe Of The Day: Creamy Sauteed MushroomsThis Creamy Sauteed Mushrooms is a simple yet delicious perfect side dish for your family lunch/dinner this Saturday

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Red wine braised short ribs with risottoThis braised short ribs dish is best served on a bed of lerotse maize rice risotto and paired with Nederburg Baronne 2022.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Grilled cabbage steak served with spicy fetaServe this dish with tirosalata (spicy feta) dip and pair with Nederburg The Winemasters Sauvignon Blanc 2022.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Woman Demonstrates Intenstine Wrapped Chicken Feet Recipe in TikTok Video, SA Cracks Jokes Over DishA TikTok video shows a creative woman combining chicken feet and intestines in a recipe. Mzanis netizens had endless jokes about the unique dish.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: What’s for lunch? Masala meatball curryUpgrade your Sunday lunch by trading in the typical beef and chicken for a scrumptious Masala meatball curry dish.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »