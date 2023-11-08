Court Ruling on Government's Responsibility in Power Failure Could Impact 2024 Elections

A high court ruling has declared that the government is responsible for the power failure in South Africa. This ruling is expected to have significant implications for the upcoming 2024 elections, as opposition parties will use it as evidence of the ANC's failure to provide services. The government may appeal the ruling, which could impact its campaign to regain trust in service delivery. However, the ruling will not put an end to rolling blackouts.





